'Cole Palmer reminds me of Frank Lampard – they're dangerous all the time' Former Chelsea man Geremi on what makes Chelsea's current talisman so special

When Chelsea fans talk about great goal scorers from midfield, Frank Lampard’s name inevitably leads the conversation. The former playmaker and all-time club record scorer redefined what it meant to be a modern No. 8, breaking into the box at just the right time and scoring crucial goals.

Now, in Cole Palmer, Chelsea supporters have a new midfield talisman, but one who, in the eyes of former Blue Geremi, shares a crucial trait with Lampard – that constant goal threat.

Speaking about Palmer’s impact, Geremi, who played for Chelsea from 2003 to 2007, sees parallels between the pair.

'Palmer is more of an attacking player with a lot of technical quality.' – Geremi on the remarkable goal threat of Cole Palmer

Palmer was one of the standout stars at the Club World Cup over the summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The similarity I see between Frank and Palmer is that they are both goal scorers – they can score at any time during the game,” Geremi tells FFT on behalf of BestBettingSites.co.uk .

“When you look at the way Frank used to play his role, he was a No. 8, a player who would go from box to box.

Geremi is a fan of Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He was an older-style English player. But Palmer is more of an attacking player with a lot of technical quality.”

Lampard finished with 211 Chelsea goals from midfield, a staggering tally that Palmer is still a long way off. The latter has 44 goals in Chelsea blue so far.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yet few would doubt that Palmer has the talent to get close to that figure by the end of his career.

“The similarity between them is that they’re both dangerous all the time, and they are great goal scorers,” adds Geremi, who also played for Real Madrid, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and Cameroon during a glittering career.

Palmer has received glowing praise from Premier League cult heroes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer is part of a young Chelsea squad that has quickly developed into one of Europe’s form teams, having captured last season’s Europa Conference League title before claiming the 2025 Club World Cup over the summer.

Palmer was key to those successes, and Geremi is confident there will be more silverware on its way to Stamford Bridge if Palmer can stay fit and firing.