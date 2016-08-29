Hazard can 'decide' the title - Ivanovic

Chelsea star Eden Hazard can be decisive in leading his team to the Premier League title, according to team-mate Branislav Ivanovic.

After a below-par previous campaign, Hazard has started 2016-17 with renewed vigour, scoring twice in three games to help Antonio Conte's men make a 100 per cent start to the season.

Ivanovic believes the brilliant Belgian could be the difference in the title race in his current form.

"Eden Hazard is for many people one of the best players in the world, especially after a performance like this one," Ivanovic said after Saturday's 3-0 win at home to Burnley.

"Everyone can be looking to Eden sometimes, including the last month. And in my opinion he is the player that can decide the league, everything – and every game we play.

"Everyone hopes we continue get his performances from two years ago and with that we can do incredible things."

Hazard's 14 league goals and nine assists led Chelsea to the title in 2014-15, but he was unable to back it up.

In 31 appearances last season, the attacker finished with four goals and three assists as his side struggled to 10th place.