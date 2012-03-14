Hazard flattered by Man United link

The Belgian winger continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season with Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal all reportedly keeping tabs on the youngster.

However, Manchester United appear to have joined the race for the 21-year-old, with Ferguson believed to have made the trip over the channel to personally assess Hazard.

And the prodigious winger admits he is flattered by the news, telling Lille daily La Voix du Nord when asked if a move to Old Trafford would appeal to him: "Of course.

"This is a club that excites everyone, but for now my focus is on Lille.

"But yes, it is a pleasure to be watched by one of the best coaches in the world, if not the best."

Hazard has previously suggested a move to Tottenham would be his preferred choice, with first-team football high on his agenda.