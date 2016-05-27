Hazard hints at Chelsea stay

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, but will not make a final decision on his club future until after Euro 2016.

The 25-year-old endured a difficult season in 2015-16, making 25 Premier League starts and scoring only four goals having netted 14 in 38 during the 2014-15 campaign.

And recent speculation has suggested that he may be poised to end his four-year stint at the club, with former boss Jose Mourinho reportedly interested in taking him to Manchester United.

Hazard, however, appears keen to stay put and confirmed that he has already briefly talked to incoming Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, with the two set to meet in person on June 13 when Belgium take on Italy in their Group E opener.

"We spoke together a little," said the Belgium international.

"We just said we'll shake hands at the end of the [Belgium v Italy] game; it's as simple as that.

"And, of course, so far yes, it means I stay.

"But in football we are never sure of nothing. I cannot tell you yes at 100 per cent and tomorrow I leave; that's uncool. We never know.

"So far I am focused on the Euros and I am getting ready for them, then I'll think about Chelsea."

Hazard, who will skipper Belgium at Euro 2016 in the absence of the injured Vincent Kompany, also went on to reveal that he would find it hard to leave Chelsea on the back of such a disappointing campaign.

"For sure it will be very complicated for me to leave like that, after such a bad season," he said.

"I want to end well in Chelsea, so far, I can say I'm almost at 100 per cent [to stay]."