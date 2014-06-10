Hazard in talks over Chelsea extension

Hazard was Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League last season with 14 goals and his superb form under Jose Mourinho has reportedly attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions have been linked with a big-money move for the Belgium international, but Hazard says he has no intention of leaving Chelsea and has not been the subject of a formal approach from PSG.

Laurent Blanc's men have already agreed a deal to sign Chelsea defender David Luiz, but it appears Hazard will not be following the Brazilian to the French capital.

"I am staying at Chelsea, 100 per cent sure," Hazard told Le Derniere Heure. "Of course in football you never know but I am under contract with Chelsea and I want to stay there.

"And I am in discussions with Chelsea for a new contract.

"It is only the beginning of the talks right now so we have got time but the fact that Chelsea have offered me a new deal means that they have got a lot of confidence in me that I can do a good job and that they can count on me.

"PSG never made any suggestions to me personally."