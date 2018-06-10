Hazard wants clarity over Chelsea manager situation

Eden Hazard wants to know who will be in charge of Chelsea next season and hinted that the decision could influence his future at the Premier League club.

Antonio Conte has been under pressure for much of the year and his inability to guide Chelsea to a Champions League finish only increased the scrutiny.

Nevertheless, the Italian still has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and, with Chelsea said to be keen on tightening the purse strings, he may end up remaining.

Former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri had appeared to be the favourite, but links have gone cold in recent weeks.

Hazard has two years left on his own contract and is keen to know what the future holds for the club.

"Yeah, I want to know," Hazard told reporters. "I want to know, but like I say I am focused on the World Cup.

"If we have something new – manager or players – it is always good to know it, because I want players that can [help bring success back to] Chelsea next season.

"But, to be fair, the transfer market is not here yet. We will see after."