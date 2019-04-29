“He can say what he wants”: Paul Pogba responds to Roy Keane criticism

The Irishman branded Pogba a “big problem” ahead of last week’s Manchester derby, which United lost 2-0 just three days after being thrashed 4-0 by Everton.

However, the Frenchman brushed off the comments in an interview with RMC.

“There's no problem,” he said.

"They're paid to say things in front of the camera. I'm just focused on what happens on the pitch.

"They can say what they want, they're paid for that. I'm not paid to speak. I'm paid to be on the pitch and to fight for my team. That's all."

Pogba publicly apologised to fans after the humbling defeat at Goodison Park, but Keane wasn’t having it.

He told Sky Sports: "I wouldn't believe a word he says. There's no meaning, no meaning behind it.

“I don't even think he believed what he was saying there. He is a big problem, no doubt about it.

"You've got to run back when you're defending. He said it got a bit heated after the game against Everton; I heard they were actually throwing their hair gel at each other."

