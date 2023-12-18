'He can't run': Jamie Carragher brutally criticises summer signing after Liverpool draw Manchester United

Jamie Carragher has offered a scathing review of one of Manchester United's summer signings following their 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Chances were limited for both Liverpool and Manchester United during the game at Anfield, with defences certainly on top throughout. And while Erik ten Hag's side managed to keep a clean sheet, the Dutchman's tactics were still questioned after the game by former Reds defender Jamie Carragher.

Confused with the tactical set-up, Carragher then highlighted how unimpressed he is with the performances of one player in particular.

Carragher and Neville were on commentary duties on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don't know why they're playing a man-to-man system," Carragher said during commentary on Sky Sports, "Amrabat can't run."

Sofyan Amrabat joined Manchester United from Fiorentina in the summer on a loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of his Old Trafford. He's failed to live up to expectations so far, though, with the hierarchy at the club reportedly unconvinced with his ability on the pitch, too.

Carragher's comments came after the Moroccan picked up a 35th minute yellow card against Liverpool, as he struggled to deal with the energetic midfield of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

Carragher criticised Amrabat (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fortunately for Amrabat, he managed to survive the rest of the game with that yellow card, defending resolutely without committing fouls or other offences. Diogo Dalot, meanwhile, did receive a red card after two acts of dissent against referee Michael Oliver in the 94th minute of the match.

The Portuguese full-back will now miss the trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Saturday, though Aaron Wan-Bissaka did make the bench as an unused substitute against Liverpool.

More Manchester United, Liverpool and Jamie Carragher stories

Jose Mourinho has revealed that when he was in charge at Manchester United, an unnamed player accused him of bullying due to being substituted at half-time.

Liverpool have reacted to the damage to the Manchester United bus caused by a fan outside Anfield.

Meanwhile, we've covered 12 of the most entertaining disagreements over football ever broadcast on TV, of which Carragher naturally features in.