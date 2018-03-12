He just loves to assist - Ozil lends helping hand at Arsenal training ground

Mesut Ozil broke Eric Cantona's record in becoming the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists on Sunday, but it isn't just on the pitch where he is helpful.

Ozil set up his 50th goal in 141 matches by laying on the opener for Shkodran Mustafi as Arsenal beat Watford 3-0, Arsene Wenger claiming his 700th win as Gunners boss in the process.

And, as Arsenal revealed on Twitter, Ozil has been just as important to the club's staff at the training ground.

A Twitter video released by the club shows Ozil helping answer the phone and clean up in the bootroom. He even helps zip up a staff member's coat. Perhaps Wenger should get some tips!