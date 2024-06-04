‘He was livid’ - Ian Wright recalls the moment he knew it was ‘over’ between him and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

By
published

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has recalled an incident that he knew would mark the end of his time at the Gunners

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright looks on
Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Arsene Wenger arrived at Arsenal in 1996 he revolutionised the English game by introducing a level of professionalism previously unseen on these shores. 

Diets were monitored, alcohol was banned and training revolutionised as the Frenchman installed a new culture at the club. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.