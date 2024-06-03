Arsenal confirm talks with three players over new contracts

Arsenal have confirmed that talks have begun on three players signing contracts with the club.

The Gunners ended the season second to Manchester City, with manager Mikel Arteta waving Gooners off from the Emirates Stadium by telling them not to be “satisfied” with the progress that his side have made. Arsenal are expected to make more big signings this summer, with several outgoings touted, too.

Arsenal.com has confirmed that 22 players have left the club, now – including Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares, from the men's first team.

Mohamed Elneny was Arsenal's longest-serving star (Image credit: Getty)

Intriguingly, however, the club says that Amario Cozier-Duberry, Karl Hein and Reuell Walters are all out of contract but are in talks over remaining in N5.

“Discussions are ongoing and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course,” they say. All three players have been involving in first-team squads in the past two years but none have been given any minutes by Arteta.

Recently, the Athletic reported that Walters would be departing Hale End for pastures new.

Reuell Walters looks like leaving Arsenal (Image credit: Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Of the two others, FourFourTwo would say that Hein is the more likely to stay. The Estonian goalkeeper has been the third-choice custodian over the past year but with Aaron Ramsdale likely to leave the Emirates Stadium, the youngster may be given an opportunity to become David Raya's backup.

Amario Cozier-Duberry, who has been compared to Bukayo Saka, is linked with Newcastle United, as per OneFootball.

