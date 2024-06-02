Arsenal could beat Chelsea to Serie A superstar, with summer bid expected: report

By
published

Arsenal could see off London rivals Chelsea for a top target this summer, with Gunners expected to bid for Serie A superstar

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds after a game against Chelsea in October 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal may end up frustrating London rivals Chelsea this summer, with a bid from the Gunners now reportedly "expected" for one of the Blues' top transfer targets.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are in the market for a striker this summer and while the Gunners have been strongly linked with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, the north London club could have an ace up their sleeve.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.