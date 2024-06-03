Wantaway Arsenal star wanted in shock Milan move: report

Arsenal could be about to do business with Milan, with one player linked with a move.

The Gunners are set for a busy summer, with business having already started. Arsenal.com has today confirmed that 22 players have left the club across the men's first team, women's first team and academy, including Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares, whose contracts expire this summer.

But there could be bigger-money moves yet to happen in N5, with Italian heavyweights Milan circling for a deal.

Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares has left (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images))

Arsenal could see Aaron Ramsdale depart for Serie A as part of a goalkeeping transfer merry-go-round this summer, with TEAMtalk saying he's "on the radar" of Milan.

The former Sheffield United man’s future at the Emirates has been the subject of mounting speculation in recent weeks, after the 26-year-old lost his spot in the Gunners’ starting line-up to David Raya earlier this season.

Arsenal are expected to make Raya’s loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion permanent this summer, meaning Ramsdale would have to move in order to play first-team football.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

A potential destination has now been mooted in what could be a busy transfer market for goalkeepers this summer. Manchester City’s Ederson has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia this summer and should a move materialise there, The Sun report that Pep Guardiola will target AC Milan’s stopper Mike Maignan as the Brazilian’s replacement.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maignan has recently succeeded Hugo Lloris as the French number one and is set to start for Les Bleus in this summer’s Euro 2024 following his fine form at the San Siro in recent seasons.

Should the 28-year-old head to the Etihad, then Milan would need a replacement, which is where talk of a Serie A move for Rasmdale comes in, as the Italian side are reportedly monitoring both Ramsdale and his England teammate Jordan Pickford. Arsenal are believed to be ready to field offers for Ramsdale, with Newcastle United also linked with the stopper.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal confirm talks with three players over new contracts

Arsenal could beat Chelsea to Serie A superstar, with summer bid expected: report

Kevin Campbell: Former Arsenal and Everton striker 'in hospital' after falling ill