Heavy rain postpones Albania-Macedonia match

Albania's World Cup qualifier against Macedonia was postponed on Monday as heavy rain made conditions unplayable in Shkoder.

Referee Huseyin Gocek called an end to the match with 15 minutes remaining and, with the weather continuing to worsen, play was abandoned for the day.

Armando Sadiku put the hosts into an early lead at the Stadiumi Loro Borici but Ezgjan Alioski levelled for Macedonia and the teams will play the remainder of the match on Tuesday.