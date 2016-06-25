Hector: Slovakia have plenty of quality in attack

Germany defender Jonas Hector has stressed they cannot afford to underestimate Slovakia in their round-of-16 tie or they will risk a premature exit from Euro 2016.

The reigning world champions were beaten 3-1 by Slovakia in a friendly last month and Hector was impressed by their upcoming opponents' attacking prowess.

"We saw that Slovakia dominated after the 1-0 in the friendly and they could perhaps have scored ever more," the left-back said at a news conference.

"We were not organised very well, not like we have been at this tournament.

"It was a friendly, but we saw how dangerous they can be, also from set pieces. They have plenty of quality in attack.

"You can get away with losing one and at this tournament even two games in the group stages, but things are different in the knockout stages. You must win or you are going home. That makes it very exciting to be here. We are all ready."

Germany have scored just three times at Euro 2016 and Hector has admitted they could be doing better in attack.

"We know we could have scored more in our last game," he added.

"But games are different to training.

"If we keep a clean sheet against Slovakia, one goal will be enough."