Heidel quashes Meyer to Liverpool as 'nonsense'

Schalke general manager Christian Heidel has dismissed the prospect of Germany Under-21 midfielder Max Meyer moving to Liverpool as "nonsense".

Forward star Leroy Sane has stated his intention to leave the Bundesliga club this close season, with Manchester City reported to be in hot pursuit, but Heidel refused to entertain the idea that another of Schalke's prized assets is set to play under compatriot Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

"Max is a great player, but a move to Liverpool is nonsense," he told Sky Sport.

"I know Klopp a bit and I briefly spoke with him the other day. He would definitely have mentioned Meyer had Liverpool been interested in signing him.

"Plus we have no intention of selling Max."

Mayer is part of Germany's squad for the Olympic Games in Rio and the 20-year-old has 16 goals in 95 Bundesliga appearances.