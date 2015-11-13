Heinrich warns Bayern over Muller pay rise
Former Germany international Jorg Heinrich feels Bayern Munich would be wrong to offer Thomas Muller an annual salary of €15million as it would alienate their fans.
Recent reports suggest Bayern are ready to offer the 26-year-old a significant pay rise in order to convince him to snub interest from abroad, with Manchester United allegedly keeping a close eye on his situation at the Allianz Arena.
Nevertheless, Heinrich - now coach of fourth-tier side Luckenwalde - feels it would be a bad idea to pay Muller €15m per year before taxes.
"Muller could be earning €15m per year at Bayern in the future," Heinrich wrote in his column for TZ.
"But what does this effectively mean? First of all, a lot of tax deductions! His new payslip will be a massacre. He will make €1.25m a month before taxes, of which will remain €614.232 after taxes.
"If Muller goes for an eight-hour sleep, he will have made an extra €6.731. That means he will be making more or less 200 times as much as regular fans.
"Of course, Muller is a great player and worth a lot of money. But surely making 100 times as much as a normal fan should do the trick as well."
Muller's current contract with Bayern is due to expire in June 2019.
