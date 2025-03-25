Henry VIII blocking Chelsea from expanding Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are unable to redevelop Stamford Bridge due to King Henry VIII...

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
A general view of Stamford Bridge with King Henry VIII portrait (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea might be blocked from expanding Stamford Bridge due to Tudor monarch King Henry VIII.

Todd Boehly, Chelsea co-owner, highlighted on Monday that the club are currently exploring the possibility of expanding their Stamford Bridge home or moving elsewhere, with Earl's Court a potential site for a new stadium.

"Inside of London, it’s really complex," Boehly told Bloomberg. "It’s not as if we’re building something in the middle of a rural environment. We have a lot of constituencies to make sure that we care about. Certainly the Chelsea fanbase is one. Long-term, we’re going to be building something new and we’ll figure it out."

Chelsea are blocked from Stamford Bridge redevelopment by King Henry VIII

Stamford Bridge Stadium, home to Chelsea Football Club, Chelsea, Greater London Authority, 2021. Creator: Damian Grady. (Photo by Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Stamford Bridge from an aerial view (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a capacity of just over 40,000, Stamford Bridge is now only the ninth largest stadium in the Premier League, with London sides Tottenham, West Ham and Arsenal all playing their home games at bigger grounds in the capital.

As Boehly highlights, there are key issues within central London over building new or updating existing structures. Stamford Bridge is no different, with King Henry VIII bizarrely presenting himself as an issue to plans despite not having been on the throne in nearly 500 years.

Chelsea home stadium Stamford Bridge

Expanding Stamford Bridge is difficult

In Richmond Park lies King Henry's Mound, which provides a perfect view of St. Paul's Cathedral from miles away. In 2020, Historic England protected the view from the mound, meaning that no new buildings are legally allowed to obscure the sight line.

"The St. Paul's view has been faithfully preserved by generations of landscapers who have created a tree-framed sightline from the mound to the dome. The view is now protected and no new building is allowed to impede it," The Royal Parks states.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Stamford Bridge sits directly along that view, meaning any work done to upgrade the stadium could block the perfect view to the cathedral.

Reports have previously suggested that Chelsea have considered digging down to lower the stadium so that any new work wouldn't impede the view, but that also comes with issues regarding local residents.

View of St Paul's Cathedral from King Henry's Mound, Richmond Park, Richmond, Greater London, 2nd July 1952. (Photo by Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images) Chelsea Stamford Bridge

A view of St. Paul's from King Henry's Mound (Image credit: Getty Images)

The aforementioned Boehly interview even saw him suggest a potential split from his co-owners Clearlake Capital could happen if both parties aren't alligned on what should happen to the stadium.

"We have a big stadium development opportunity that we have to flesh out," he said. "That's going to be where we're either aligned or we ultimately decide to go different ways."

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

