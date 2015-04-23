Hernandez 'can thank Ronaldo' says Henry

A loanee from Manchester United, Hernandez scored his sixth goal in Real colours this season - his first in Europe this term - when he tapped home from Cristiano Ronaldo's cross into the area.

The Mexico international immediately made a path towards the corner flag in jubilation, but despite seemingly crediting Ronaldo's lead-up work by pointing back at his team-mate, Henry slammed Hernandez's celebration as self-indulgent.

The former Arsenal and New York Red Bulls star also took the chance to question Hernandez's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I don't know about his [Hernandez's] future there," Henry said on Sky Sports.

"To be fair to him he doesn't usually play. Tonight was his opportunity and we don't even know if he's going to play after that.

"He had a couple of chances in the game before that but I can tell you he can thank Ronaldo tonight.

"I know he went on to celebrate alone and everything but he can thank Ronaldo. For me, he has to.

"That is, for me, Ronaldo's goal. What I don't like after is it seems like he won the World Cup [with his celebration].

"Turn around and celebrate with Ronaldo."