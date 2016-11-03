Hernandez 'knows nothing' of rumoured Real Madrid return

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez says he has heard nothing about a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

The Mexico international has scored seven goals in 14 appearances this season, having netted 26 times last term in a brilliant campaign following his departure from Manchester United.

Madrid director Santiago Aguado said last month that he would welcome Hernandez back to the Santiago Bernabeu with open arms, after he scored nine times for the European champions in a loan spell in 2014-15.

The 28-year-old has made no secret that he enjoyed the latter part of his time in the Spanish capital, but he remains fully committed to Leverkusen.

"I don't know anything about Real Madrid," he said after his side's 1-0 Champions League win over Tottenham at Wembley.

"I have always said that, when I lived there, I had two stages: the first was negative but the second one got better because I had more opportunities. It's just a shame we couldn't win anything.

"I am really grateful to the Real Madrid board and supporters but I haven't heard anything about that, I am a Leverkusen player and I am very happy here."

Hernandez played the full 90 minutes of Leverkusen's victory on Wednesday, in which Kevin Kampl's second-half strike enabled Roger Schmidt's side to climb above Spurs and into second place in Group E.

"We came to Wembley and we were able to take the three points, which is massive for us," said Hernandez.



"They're one of the best teams in Europe with a top-class coach, so we tried to play our game. We had many chances and scored just one.

"We are happy and we have to think about next Saturday's match in the Bundesliga, before we go to the national teams."