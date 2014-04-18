Hernanes: Inter will challenge for titles

Hernanes has become a regular in the Inter midfield under Walter Mazzarri since arriving from Lazio in January.

With Inter in contention for a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League ahead of Saturday's trip to Parma, the Brazilian feels the club can continue to progress next term.

Since winning five straight titles between the 2005-06 and 2009-10 seasons, Inter have finished second, sixth and ninth, but Hernanes feels the likely investment from president Erick Thohir can enable them to challenge the likes of champions Juventus.

"Much will depend on how we close out the season - we must do it in a certain way, it will give us confidence and the fans too," he told Tuttosport.

"I am convinced that in two years we can return to fighting for the Scudetto."

Inter can take a major step towards securing European football against Parma, ahead of the predicted arrival of star names at San Siro over the close-season.

Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic has already agreed to join with a host of other players linked and Hernanes stated Europe is "critical" to Thohir's work at Inter.

"Parma will be a final, because it is a direct clash for Europe. It is critical to give credibility to Thohir's project," he added.

"To not get to Europe would be a failure to me. Inter, technically, are very strong.

"However, we must find consistency against smaller sides who we have stumbled against too many times, particularly at San Siro."