Herrera excited to follow Ibrahimovic's attacking lead

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival at Manchester United provides the team with a strong figure to follow and will help them become more prolific, according to midfielder Ander Herrera.

United came under fire for a dull brand of football during Louis van Gaal's tenure, with Stoke City the only top-half Premier League side to score fewer than their 49 goals last season.

But Herrera is feeling confident following the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager and the signing of Ibrahimovic, who scored a brilliant scissor kick within four minutes of his first appearance for the club in the 5-2 friendly win against Galatasaray in Gothenburg on Saturday.

The Spaniard feels his new team-mate can provide guidance to players like teenage striker Marcus Rashford, spoiling United for choice in attack.

"We are going to follow Ibra because we have one of the best players in the world and we have a big leader in our dressing room with him," said Herrera.

"And with the experience of Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick and Ashley Young as well we are very optimistic about the future.

"The start by Ibra was fantastic, but I wasn't really surprised he scored such a wonderful goal because I have watched him for a long time.

"Ibra and Rashford are quite different in terms of qualities, but Marcus can learn a lot from him.

"And not just him – we are all going to learn from Ibra. It is a unique opportunity for me to learn from a legend like him and I hope to take advantage of that.

"Hopefully we can score a lot of goals next season because that's what we want to do.

"I think the strikers can be a very good mix and combination because they all have different qualities.

"Ibra is more of a target man while Rashford can find the spaces because he is so quick and fast. So I think it is good for the manager to have those different options."