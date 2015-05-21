Herrera eyes second-season improvement

Ander Herrera will not rest on his laurels after a positive debut campaign at Manchester United, with the midfielder having recorded a career-best eight goals this season.

The Spaniard, who scored in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal, has helped to return United to the UEFA Champions League under the guidance of Louis van Gaal, but he is eager to achieve more next term.

"It has been a tough season, a lot of change at the club and a lot of change in the squad, but I am happy with my development," he told MUTV.

"Of course I have to keep improving and keep going, but eight goals for a midfielder is a good stat.

"I am an ambitious player so I want to keep improving. There are 25 players in the squad and I have to fight a lot if I want to play."

The 25-year-old, who signed from Athletic Bilbao in June, also expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he has received from the Old Trafford faithful.

He added: "I came to a massive club and everyone has made me feel like I am at home, so I am very grateful to everyone.

"I can only say our supporters are fantastic, they have made me feel unbelievable. When we did not play so good, they were supporting us so I am thankful for that."