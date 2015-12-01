Herrera: I'm very happy at Manchester United

Ander Herrera has insisted he is "very happy" at Manchester United following suggestions he is unsettled at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has failed to cement his place as a guaranteed first-choice midfielder under Louis van Gaal and reports emerged this week that he would seek assurances over his future.

The former Athletic Bilbao midfielder has since taken to his official Twitter account to deny he is unhappy, posting on Tuesday: "Interview given last week. Very happy at Manchester United", alongside a picture of the matchday programme for last week's draw with PSV, for which he had given an interview.

The image focuses on a further quote from Herrera, stating: "I don't want this dream to finish. I have to play as well as possible if I want to play as long as I can at this club."

Herrera, who has missed the last two United games due to a hamstring injury, has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season.