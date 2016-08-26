Herrera: United out to win Europa League

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera insists the club are taking the Europa League as serious as possible this season.

United qualified for the tournament after finishing fifth in the Premier League under then-manager Louis van Gaal last season.

They were also participants last time out, but were eliminated by rivals and eventual runners-up Liverpool in the round of 16.

While the competition is not as prestigious as the Champions League, Herrera says United are out to win every available trophy.

"I think it's a very enjoyable competition and we want to fight for every competition we have this season," said Herrera.

"The Europa League has become more important every season - I think UEFA has worked very well on that.

"I think we're the biggest club in the draw and we have to respect our history. We want to fight for that title and we're very excited to see the draw.

"The players want as many games as possible, so we have the chance to play every Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday.

"It's very important for us. We can play against big teams as well. I have the chance to play against my former team [Athletic Bilbao] and I think it's a very good competition.

"Last season another English club [Liverpool] lost the final against Sevilla. Then, when you win the competition, you have the chance to play in the Super Cup, so everything is positive."

The draw for the group stage takes place on Friday.