Herve Renard will manage France at Women's World Cup after resigning from Saudi Arabia

Herve Renard has resigned as the manager of Saudi Arabia in order to take over France ahead of the Women's World Cup later this year.

Appointed by Saudi Arabia in July 2019, Renard's crowning moment with the nation came at World Cup 2022 when they beat eventual tournament winners Argentina 2-1 in their opening group stage game.

However, after a 2-1 friendly loss to Bolivia on Tuesday, Renard said the team's progress under his stewardship has reached a ceiling. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) then confirmed it had agreed to terminate Renard’s contract at his request.

Renard said after the loss: “I think I did the maximum with the team. I can’t reach another level so I prefer to be honest with everybody. Thank you again, it was fantastic time.”

SAFF president Yasser al-Misehal told Saudi Sports Channel: “[Renard] has an offer from the French federation and expressed his desire to take this opportunity. We were informed four days before the current international window and I received a letter from the French federation, and consulted with a number of members of the board of directors, and we decided to accept this request.”

Renard previously told FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) he doesn't have an eye on the Newcastle United job should Eddie Howe leave the club, and the Frenchman has confirmed that by instead taking up the vacant France women's managerial position.

Tasked with winning the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, Renard will hope to add to his list of trophies at international level. During his career, he won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia before leading Ivory Coast to the same trophy in 2015.

France have been without a manager since sacking Corinne Diacre earlier this month, because of what the French Football Federation described as “a very significant divide” with the players that has “reached the point of no return”.

Indeed, Wendie Renard, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto all refused to play at the World Cup under “the current system”.

Renard will take charge of his first game as France manager France against Colombia on Friday 7 April, followed by a visit from Canada four days later.