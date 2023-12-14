"He’s the standout for me, his performances have been incredible": Former Liverpool man Charlie Adam on which new Reds midfielder has impressed him most this season

After overhauling their entire midfield in the summer, many thought Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool would struggle this season. However, 16 games into the Premier League campaign, they’re sitting top of the table.

The Reds’ impressive form has much to do with the speed at which new signings – including former Brighton playmaker Alexis Mac Allister and ex-RB Leipzig string-puller Dominik Szoboszai – have acclimatised to life at Anfield. For former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam, watching a new dynamic emerge has been special.

“Over the summer, Naby Keita left, Fabinho left, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left, Jordan Henderson and James Milner left – that’s five experienced internationals,” the Scot, who now serves as Burnley’s loan manager, tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Antigena. “So to then replace them with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, without a massive drop off in quality, is the mark of great recruitment and management.

“What I like is that they’re different types of players – a good blend that gives Jurgen Klopp different tools. Mac Allister, who’s playing as a No.6 when everyone has previously seen him more as a No.8 – getting into pockets further forward – has been excellent. He’s shown he can control games from deep and has done well. But I really like Szoboszlai especially. He’s the standout for me – the best one. His performances have been incredible.”

Pressed on why he’s such a big fan of the 23-year-old, Adam is effusive. “He’s captain of Hungary and his leadership in this Liverpool team has been the standout in terms of driving the team. I’ve watched them a few times this season, when they’ve not started well on the odd occasion, and he’s been the one driving the team – creating chances, getting shots on goal. They’ve all played their part but I like Szoboszlai.”

