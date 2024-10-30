Heskey is the future of Manchester City, thanks to last night's win

Emile Heskey remains one of the most iconic strikers of the early 2000s following his impressive exploits for a host of different Premier League clubs.

The powerful England international found success for Liverpool, Leicester City and Birmingham City alongside a host of other clubs on his way to amassing over 100 goals as well as more than 500 Premier League appearances – and is ranked at no.95 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time.

A towering presence with lethal ball-striking ability, Heskey was a regular in the national team set-up and even made the squad for both the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, cementing his impressive legacy before hanging up his boots in 2016.

Heskey's sons proving to be a chip off the old block

Emile Heskey

Heskey's footballing legacy shows signs of continuing through his two sons, Jaden and Reigan, featuring heavily for Manchester City's highly touted academy sides.

The pair, born in 2005 and 2008 respectively, have become increasingly exciting prospects throughout their time in the development sides at the Etihad, now featuring regularly for the under-18 and under-21 sides.

Guardiola could soon be calling upon the Heskey brothers (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair of siblings both took to the field on Tuesday night in City's EFL trophy clash against Grimsby, with the young side looking to build on a disappointing penalty shootout defeat in the opening game of their group stage campaign.

A tight-fought affair was torn open in emphatic fashion late on when substitute Reigan Heskey cut in off the left flank, riding a number of tackles before curling an inch-perfect effort into the far corner, leaving Grimsby goalkeeper Jordan Wright stranded.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A late Grimsby equaliser saw the game head to penalties, with Jaden stepping up to take the fourth of five penalties, burying his effort with confidence to help City to a 4-5 shootout victory.

Reigan in particular has enjoyed a remarkable start to the campaign, netting six goals and four assists in just seven under-18 Premier League games as well as featuring in each of the club's three UEFA Youth League games so far.

WATCH: Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

Jaden, meanwhile, is becoming a regular fixture in the under-21 side, appearing in seven PL2 fixtures this season as he continues working towards an eventual senior debut.

Manchester City take on Bournemouth this weekend when Premier League action returns.