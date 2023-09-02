'Hey Jude' - Bellingham gets 'goosebumps' at Real Madrid fans' Santiago Bernabeu tribute

Jude Bellingham has admitted he got 'goosebumps' after Real Madrid fans sang to him at the Santiago Bernabeu following his late winner against Getafe on Saturday.

Bellingham pounced in the 95th minute after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria spilled Nacho's shot and the England midfielder's goal won all three points for Los Blancos.

It was the 20-year-old's fifth goal in just four fixtures since signing from Borussia Dortmund for an initial £88 million earlier in the summer and the Real Madrid fans paid tribute to their new hero with a rendition of The Beatles' Hey Jude following his winner.

"It's the loudest moment I've heard in a stadium," Bellingham told Real Madrid TV after the match. "I can't believe it to be honest. When [the crowd] were singing 'Hey Jude' at the end, I got goosebumps. I just wanted to turn and stand still and listen to it.

"My legs were shaking. I know that I was brought in for these kind of moments. They're the kind of moments I know I can deliver for this team. I want to keep doing it and keep making sure the fans go home happy."

Madrid's fans definitely went home happy on Saturday after seeing their team come through right at the end in the first match at the new Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham also scored the winner for Madrid in their last match, away to Celta Vigo, after two goals at Almeria the week before and another on his debut at Athletic Club last month.

"He's a very serious professional," coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "It can't be any other way, the professionalism in this squad is very high. He has a lot of role models. He has adapted very well.

"He can get to 15 [goals] without any problems. He did it last year with Dortmund. He stands out because he moves very well without the ball. That's his best quality."

And he added: "He's a player who learns very fast. You don't have to tell him things many times. We have shown him videos of when he played at Dortmund, of things we liked.

"What's changed is that he moves a lot more without the ball into the opposition box. At Dortmund he used to play between the lines."

