Hibernian penalty shoot-out hero Maxwell hoping to build on cup victory

Penalty shoot-out hero Chris Maxwell believes Hibernian’s Betfred Cup win over Kilmarnock gives them something to build on as they look to breathe new life into their Ladbrokes Premiership campaign.

Hibs went into Wednesday’s quarter-final on the back of an Edinburgh derby defeat to Hearts – a result which extended their run without a win to five league games and saw them drop to 11th in the table.

But Paul Heckingbottom’s side bounced back with a victory at Rugby Park as goalkeeper Maxwell saved Niko Hamalainen’s spot-kick to earn a 5-4 victory on penalties after the game had finished goalless.

And Maxwell wants Hibs, who had been under pressure to return to winning ways, to take the momentum into their next game.

He told Hibs TV: “The type of performance we put in was that of a group of winners and a group of men.

“A 0-0 like that and winning the penalty shoot-out is really something to build on.

“We’ve proved to everybody that we can do the hard side of the game and we’re all looking forward to the next game.”

Maxwell has started Hibernian’s last two games in a row after having to make do with a spot on the bench for much of the season so far.

The 29-year-old Preston loanee admits he has found being out of the starting line-up difficult and he is hoping to keep his place in the side.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been a tough period,” said Maxwell.

“I’ve never in my career of 11 years wanted to sit on the bench. Never in my career have I ever thought that I would want to.

“But I’ve been given my chance and I look to keep the shirt and perform.”