Hiddink upbeat after Latvia win

Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink was far more upbeat after his team claimed a 2-0 win at Latvia on Friday.

The Dutch had suffered a shock loss to United States in a friendly in their previous outing, but responded when it mattered in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Luciano Narsingh scored in the second half as Netherlands jumped into 10 points in Group A - still three points adrift of second-placed Czech Republic.

Hiddink is optimistic about his team, especially for September's qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

“I think we have potential to get wins in September, when all matches will be very important," he said.

"Some of our recent games were not so good because some of us played too much individually, but now I look to the future with optimism."

Hiddink said he was happy with his team's display against Latvia, lauding the understanding between his players.

"We can say that we are satisfied. It was easier for us when we began to control the ball and set the pace. That was a sign that we were going for a win," he said.

"We were together for a long time and that is why players understand each other very well."