Highlights: AmaZulu edge Celtic in seven-goal thriller
Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
Usuthu remains seventh in the DStv Premiership standings, two behind sixth-placed Cape Town City, while Phunya Sele Sele continues to occupy 12th spot with 14 points after 14 games.
WATCH: AmaZulu vs Bloemfontein Celtic
