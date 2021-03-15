Highlights: Arsenal claim derby bragging rights, Man United return to second

Catch up with all the Premier League action over this past weekend as Arsenal edged Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the north-London derby despite an Eric Lamela wonder rabonoa goal, while Manchester United and Leicester City pulled away from fellow Champions League chasers with valuable victories.

Saturday:

Chelsea 0-0 Leeds

In what was a tactical battle between the two managers, neither side could find a cutting edge and were forced to settle for a point.

Fulham 0-3 Manchester City

City showed their class as they made a number of changes to their team, but it didn’t matter as goals from John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero guided them to a comfortable win.

Sunday:

Leicester City 5-0 Sheffield United

In a massive victory for the Foxes, Kelechi Ịheanacho fired in an impressive hat-trick as his side temporarily went into second.

Arsenal 2-1 Spurs

Arsenal were worthy winners in the end after an entertaining and controversial north-London derby.

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

The Red Devils needed an own goal from Craig Dawson, while Lukas Fabiaski did his utmost to keep his clean sheet intact.