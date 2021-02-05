Highlights: Chelsea edge Spurs in tight London derby

Catch up with the action from Thursday nights London derby where Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side narrowly edged Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur by 1-0.

Sitting seventh and eight on the log heading into the game both sides were desperate for three points to try and close the gap to Liverpool in fourth.

In Tuchel’s third game in charge the Blues continued their possession-based approach, while Spurs sat back and looked to hit on the counter in true Moruinho fashion.

A first half penalty from Jorginho though was enough to seal the points for the Blues.

Watch the highlights here: