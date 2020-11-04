Highlights: Jota hat-trick fires Liverpool to massive UCL win over Atalanta

Watch as a sensational hat-trick by Diogo Jota saw a rampant Liverpool side thrash Italian side Atalanta 5-0 in Group D of the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool came into the game knowing that it would likely be their toughest test in the group as they travelled to face the free scoring Italians.

However, the triple from Jota as well as goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah saw the Reds romp home to a resounding victory.

