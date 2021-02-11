Highlights: Man City cruise past Swansea into FA Cup quarter-finals
By Dean Workman
Catch up with all the action from Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Swansea City in their FA Cup fifth round clash.
Pep Guardiola mixed thing up in his starting line-up, handing a number of players some rare starts.
It took the Citizens half and hour to open the scoring as Kyle Walker fired them into the lead.
Two strikes in the opening stages of the second half from Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden killed the game off for City with Morgan Whittaker’s late goal proving nothing but a consolation for the championship side.
Watch the highlights here:
