Highlights: Man City earn hard fought win over Olympiacos in UCL

Watch as Manchester City had to fight hard until two late goals helped secure a 3-0 win over Greek side Olympiacos in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Citizens are still to hit top form this season but came into the game unbeaten in the Champions League and looking to take control of group C.

An early Ferran Torres goal got Pep Guardiola’s men on their way before eventually Gabriel Jesus doubled their lead with nine minutes to play and Joao Cancelo wrapped things up with his strike in stoppage time.

Watch the full highlights here: