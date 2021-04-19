Highlights: Pirates beat Maritzburg to go fourth

Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways in the DStv Premiership after defeating Maritzburg United 2-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday evening.

Vincent Pule came off the bench to grab two second half goals inspire Pirates to their first win since their defeat to Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs on 21 March.

The result saw the Buccaneers move up to fourth place in the league standings with 38 points from 22 games, while the Team of Choice are in 13th place with a total of 20 points.

WATCH: Orlando Pirates 2-0 Maritzburg United