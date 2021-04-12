Trending

Highlights: Pirates run riot against Al Ahli Benghazi

Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando Pirates challenged by Mohamed Mohamed of Al Ahli Benghazi

Orlando Pirates boosted their hopes of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals following their commanding 3-0 victory over Al Ahli Benghazi on Sunday.

The Buccaneers walked away with all three points at the Orlando Stadium through a goal from Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Kabelo Dlamini.

The result sees Pirates move to the top of the Group A standing with eight points from four games, having won two and drawn two matches in the group stages.

WATCH: Orlando Pirates 3-0 Al Ahli Benghazi