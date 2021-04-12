Highlights: Pirates run riot against Al Ahli Benghazi

Orlando Pirates boosted their hopes of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals following their commanding 3-0 victory over Al Ahli Benghazi on Sunday.

The Buccaneers walked away with all three points at the Orlando Stadium through a goal from Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Kabelo Dlamini.

The result sees Pirates move to the top of the Group A standing with eight points from four games, having won two and drawn two matches in the group stages.

WATCH: Orlando Pirates 3-0 Al Ahli Benghazi