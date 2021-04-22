Highlights: Sundowns remain unbeaten in the league after AmaZulu draw

Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu played out to a goalless draw in a tactical affair on Wednesday evening as Downs remain in control of the title race. Watch the highlights here.

The Brazilians came into the game undefeated in the league this season, while second place AmaZulu also carried and impressive 12-game unbeaten run prior to kick-off.

Before the game both coaches were braced for a tough, tight, and tactical battle and that’s exactly the way things panned out as neither side could find the back of the net over 90 minutes.

Catch the highlights here: