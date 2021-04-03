Highlights: Sundowns show character in hard fought draw against Al Hilal

Mamelodi Sundowns remain undefeated in the Caf Champions League following a tight 0-0 draw with Al Hilal as the Brazilians start setting their sights on the knockout stages.

Downs came into the game with a 100%-win record in this season’s continental competition, including two wins over TP Mazembe, to send a statement to the rest of the competition.

They couldn’t manage to maintain that perfect record, but they managed to show their character and experience by managing to hold on to a hard fought 0-0 draw.

Watch the highlights here: