Highlights: Sundowns show character in hard fought draw against Al Hilal
By Dean Workman
Mamelodi Sundowns remain undefeated in the Caf Champions League following a tight 0-0 draw with Al Hilal as the Brazilians start setting their sights on the knockout stages.
Downs came into the game with a 100%-win record in this season’s continental competition, including two wins over TP Mazembe, to send a statement to the rest of the competition.
They couldn’t manage to maintain that perfect record, but they managed to show their character and experience by managing to hold on to a hard fought 0-0 draw.
Watch the highlights here:
