How to watch Lesotho vs Nigeria: Live streams as Super Eagles handed World Cup 2026 lifeline
All the viewing details in a key clash in CAF qualifying for next year's World Cup
Watch Lesotho v Nigeria as the Super Eagles continue in their quest for a spot at the 2026 World Cup, with all the details on TV and streaming coverage right here, including details on how you can possibly watch for free.
► Date: Friday 10 October 2025
► Kick-off time: 7pm local time / 12pm ET / 5pm BST
► Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, South Africa
Nigeria have been given a World Cup qualifying lifeline ahead of Friday’s penultimate qualifying contest against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The Super Eagles have been extremely poor as of late and were looking likely to miss out in the US, Canada and Mexico, before South Africa were docked points and thus a glimmer of hope has appeared.
After fielding ineligible Teboho Mokoena in the fifth round of games against Lesotho in March, Nigeria are only three points behind Benin and Bafana Bafana with two games remaining.
Lesotho are still mathematically in with a chance of booking their own spot, but it does seem unlikely given Leslie Notsi’s team have won one of their last eight games, albeit it as a forfeit victory from South Africa.
Watch Lesotho v Nigeria for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+
You can watch Lesotho v Nigeria for free in some countries, thanks to the FIFA+ streaming service.
There will be full live coverage with English commentary and you can watch without having to create an account – just click play and watch for free.
Although FIFA+ is widely available around the world, there are certain geo-restrictions, notably in the US, India, and certain African countries.
How to watch Lesotho v Nigeria in the US
Fans in the US can watch Lesotho v Nigeria through ESPN Select, which is the rebranded version of ESPN+. In reality, it's the same streaming offering from the sports broadcasting giant, and the price is still $11.99 per month.
Kick-off is at 12pm ET.
Lesotho v Nigeria: Match preview
Lesotho will be up against it given the quality at Nigeria's disposal and goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane could play a crucial role in between the sticks.
Elsewhere across the pitch, Lesotho have had four different goalscorers - Motlomelo Mkwanazi, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Rethabile Rasethuntsa and Jane Thabantso - so far in qualifying.
Nigeria's stars are well documented with Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi all hoping they can have a say on Friday in South Africa.
A note this game will be played at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane due to FIFA’s ruling that Lesotho does not have a standard ground to host the Super Eagles.
