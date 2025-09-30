Is Chelsea vs Benfica on TV? Live streams, kick-off time, preview for Champions League clash

Watch Chelsea vs Benfica on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League returns to our screens for Matchday Two.

Wanting to follow along with all the action? FourFourTwo provides details on how you can watch Enzo Maresca's side take on Portuguese opposition, wherever you are in the world...

Chelsea vs Benfica: Key information • Date: Tuesday 30 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Free Stream: Virgin Media Play (IRE) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea's season was dealt yet another blow as they were beaten for the third time in four games, against Brighton at the weekend.

Trevoh Chalobah was sent off with the Blues 1-0 up, with the Seagulls then scoring three times inside half an hour to earn a famous victory at Stamford Bridge.

Benfica come into this one off the back of a 2-1 win over Gil Vicente in their last Liga Portugal outing, with Vangelis Pavlidis scoring twice.

But it's all eyes on Jose Mourinho as he returns to Stamford Bridge in this one, as he returns to the place where he won three Premier League titles.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Benfica for free?

Irish residents will be able to stream the Chelsea vs Benfica fixture via Virgin Media Play.

All you need is an account and you'll be good to go.

Watch Chelsea vs Benfica from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Chelsea vs Benfica and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Where to watch Chelsea vs Benfica in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Benfica on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 19:00 BST.

To watch Chelsea vs Benfica online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single UEFA Champions League game live across the season.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV, but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Chelsea vs Benfica in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Chelsea vs Benfica live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Benfica in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Benfica on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month once you've added Stan Sport to a base Stan plan.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Chelsea vs Benfica: Champions League preview

Maresca's men aren't in the best form as of late, and that showed again in their most recent defeat against Brighton, with yet another player sent off.

Chalobah was the unlucky party this time around, but it was goalkeeper Robert Sanchez against Manchester United in the previous affair, as red cards continue to rear their ugly heads.

Cole Palmer (groin), Levi Colwill (knee), Liam Delap (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) and Wesley Fofana (head) are all expected to miss out, as the Blues must find a formula to beat their old gaffer under the lights on Tuesday evening.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOSPITALITY TICKETS (Image credit: Getty Images) Buy Champions League hospitality tickets from just £199 HERE

Benfica's final game under former manager Bruno Lage was in the UEFA Champions League earlier this month, which ended in a shock 3-2 home loss to Qarabag, in which the Eagles catastrophically blew a 2-0 lead.

With Mourinho back at the club in which he began his managerial career, fans are back believing in their side already, with there a new buzz about the place given recent performances on the pitch.

The former Chelsea boss has overseen two wins and a draw from his first three Primeira Liga games at the helm, including a 2-1 comeback victory over Gil Vicente on Saturday, but history suggests that the Special One's homecoming could produce fireworks.

Benfica have failed to win any of their last seven games against English teams in UEFA competition, which included a 2012/13 UEFA Europa League final against Chelsea.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Benfica

Arguably the tie of Matchday Two, we still feel the hosts will put their bad form to bed and earn a first victory of the new UEFA Champions League season at Stamford Bridge.