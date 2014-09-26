Higuain adamant he is happy at Napoli

Argentina striker Higuain joined Napoli from Real Madrid in July last year for a reported €40 million fee.

However, the 26-year-old did not play in Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Palermo after asking coach Rafael Benitez to take him out of the squad due to fatigue and has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Premier League side Liverpool.

Higuain, though, refused to be drawn on those reports, insisting he is enjoying life at Napoli.

"Am I happy to play for Napoli? It is a fantastic city to play football," Higuain told Sky Sport Italia.

"I came here gladly and it is a marvellous city."

Former River Plate forward Higuain has two goals in seven games this season after netting 24 in all competitions last term.