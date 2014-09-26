Higuain adamant he is happy at Napoli
Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain is adamant he is happy at the Serie A club despite rumours suggesting he could be set to leave.
Argentina striker Higuain joined Napoli from Real Madrid in July last year for a reported €40 million fee.
However, the 26-year-old did not play in Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Palermo after asking coach Rafael Benitez to take him out of the squad due to fatigue and has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Premier League side Liverpool.
Higuain, though, refused to be drawn on those reports, insisting he is enjoying life at Napoli.
"Am I happy to play for Napoli? It is a fantastic city to play football," Higuain told Sky Sport Italia.
"I came here gladly and it is a marvellous city."
Former River Plate forward Higuain has two goals in seven games this season after netting 24 in all competitions last term.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.