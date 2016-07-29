Higuain out to emulate Del Piero

New Juventus signing Gonzalo Higuain is keen to follow in the footsteps of club icon Alessandro Del Piero following his transfer from Napoli.

The Argentina international signed a five-year deal with Juventus this week to end all speculation about his future and he has revealed Del Piero has always been one of his idols.

Del Piero enjoyed domestic and European success during his 19-year career at the Turin club and Higuain said during a Q&A with Juventus fans: "Del Piero is a player who I have always enjoyed watching.

"Del Piero has been an inspiration for me throughout my career."

Compatriot Paulo Dybala, meanwhile, has made it clear Higuain was desperate to seal a move to the Serie A champions.

"I got to know Gonzalo in the national team, that's how our friendship began," the Juventus forward said at a news conference.

"We exchanged plenty of messages over the past few days and he told me how much he wanted to play here.

"He'll be happy now and we're delighted to welcome a footballer of his calibre to this club."