Hoddle: Tottenham can challenge for title

Despite losing their opening two matches of the campaign against Manchester United and Manchester City respectively, the White Hart Lane outfit have started to gain momentum.

With the hectic Christmas schedule soon approaching, Spurs currently sit in third place having gone unbeaten in their last 11 games, winning 10, and taking 31 points from a possible 33.

And the former England boss feels his former club have a squad capable of challenging for the coveted Premier League crown.

“I really think they can,” he told Yahoo! “I've been saying for the last two seasons that Spurs have as strong a squad as anyone except now Manchester City.

“They've got depth that matches Arsenal, Chelsea and maybe even Man United.

“I genuinely feel this year there are up to six teams that will be battling it out - this will be the most exciting Premier League for some time.”

Hoddle also believes Manchester City’s Spanish starlet David Silva has been the outstanding player of the season so far, with the tricky midfielder possessing match-winning attributes.

“David Silva is top of my list,” he added. “The thing anyone wanting to make it a professional needs to remember is it's about how you see a picture, and this lad sees it quicker than anyone else.

“He sees everyone on the pitch, and he's got the ability with it to pick people out. You just can't defend against that.

“He hurts the opposition with the ball and has really stood out for me.”



By Matt Maltby

