Hodgson chasing Twente striker Ruiz

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Torres, Hodgson appears to have already lined up Ruiz as his replacement after the Costa Rican fired 24 goals last season to help the Dutch club to their first Eredivisie title under the guidance of former England manager Steve McClaren.

Legendary former Belgian goalkeeper Michel Preud'homme, who took over from McClaren in the close season, has admitted he would entertain offers of around £11-million for the 24-year-old Liverpool target.

"The uncertainty for Twente is annoying, but we have to wait to see what happens," Preud'homme told the Dutch press. "If he (Ruiz) gets an interesting offer from Spain or England, he will have to think about it."

Ruiz is thought to have his heart set on a move to a top club in England or Spain, but Liverpool need to sell before they can sanction any big-money signings.

Torres, who has struggled for form with Spain at the World Cup, is attracting the interest of Barcelona and Chelsea after the Merseyside giants failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Newspaper reports emerging today suggest Stamford Bridge boss Carlo Ancelotti is going to test Liverpool's resolve with a £30-million bid for Torres over the coming days which, if Liverpool accept, will open the door on Ruiz’s switch to Anfield.

