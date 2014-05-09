Hodgson welcomes FA plans to help England

The FA have proposed the introduction of B teams into the Football League in a chairman's report released on Thursday.

FA chairman Greg Dyke and his commission, which included Hodgson, identified a lack of opportunities for those between 18 and 21 at top clubs, work permit issues and coaching and facilities problems.

Hodgson said he hoped the report would lead to a debate about the national team but believes the proposed changes are for the best.

"Everyone who is passionate about English football would strongly advocate the findings and recommendations," he said.

"I hope the debate that has been provoked can lead to some real developments in our game."