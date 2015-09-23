Hoffenheim 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Aubameyang salvages draw as Tuchel's run ends

Thomas Tuchel's winning streak came to an end as Borussia Dortmund had to settle for a 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Hoffenheim.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 55th-minute goal - his seventh in six league appearances - rescued a share of the spoils for Dortmund at the Rhein-Neckar Arena as the hosts picked up just their second point of the season.

Sebastian Rudy had put the Hoffenheim ahead before the break and Eduardo Vargas almost doubled their lead in the second half before Dortmund - who won their first 11 games under coach Tuchel - hit back.

Wednesday's result means Tuchel's men remain second in the table with 16 points from six games, trailing leaders Bayern Munich by two points, while Hoffenheim remain winless.

The home side made a superb start to the game and tested Roman Burki within 60 seconds. Kevin Volland picked up the ball on the edge of the area after some good work from Vargas, but his powerful shot failed to trouble the Dortmund goalkeeper.

Mats Hummels then found Marco Reus with a perfect pass over the top just minutes later, yet the Germany international's first touch let him down and the chance went begging.

Aubameyang also got in on the action early on after a through ball from Reus, only to see the on-form Oliver Baumann to pull off a fine save. The Gabon forward got another chance midway through the first half following a cross from Marcel Schmelzer, but he aimed wide from close range.

Vargas should have opened the scoring for Hoffenheim after 24 minutes when Burki dropped a cross from the left and the Chile international seemed to have an open goal gaping in front of him, but his shot from just yards out was deflected wide for a corner.

Hoffenheim eventually went 1-0 up in the 42nd minute via Rudy. Vargas held the ball up brilliantly before setting up the dynamic midfielder and he beat Burki with a low shot into the far corner.

Some poor play from Matthias Ginter nearly cost Dortmund when Vargas intercepted his back-pass toward Burki, yet Dortmund escaped as the attacker's attempt struck the upright.

Vargas' miss proved to be a costly one just minutes later. Hummels reached Gonzalo Castro with a fine long ball and the midfielder chested it into Aubameyang's path to slot home from close range.

Shinji Kagawa should have given Tuchekl's side the lead after 67 minutes of play after yet another fine cross from Schmelzer, but the gifted midfielder aimed too high from 10 yards out.

Castro was the next Dortmund player to get a fine chance, yet the former Bayer Leverkusen man's low shot went straight at Baumann as it ended honours even.