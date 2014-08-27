Holders City handed home clash with Wednesday
Manchester City will start their League Cup defence with a third-round home clash against Sheffield Wednesday following Wednesday's draw.
Fresh from beating Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor, Championship side Wednesday travel to the Etihad Stadium hoping to mastermind a huge shock against the Premier League champions.
Arsenal play host to Southampton in one of five all-Premier League encounters, with last season's beaten finalists Sunderland set to entertain Stoke City.
Former Swansea City manager Roberto Martinez will take his Everton side to the Liberty Stadium and Alan Pardew's Newcastle United come up against Crystal Palace, a club he used to play for.
Bolton Wanderers travel to Chelsea and Middlesbrough can look forward to an Anfield showdown with Liverpool.
MK Dons' reward for sensationally dumping Manchester United out of the competition 4-0 on Tuesday is a home tie against Bradford City, who came from behind to defeat local rivals Leeds United 2-1 in round two.
Having run out 1-0 victors at Aston Villa on Wednesday, Leyton Orient face Sheffield United, who won on penalties at West Ham.
Shrewsbury Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, have been pitted against Norwich City.
All ties will take place in the week commencing September 22.
The draw in full:
Chelsea v Bolton Wanderers
Arsenal v Southampton
West Brom v Hull City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Leyton Orient v Sheffield United
Cardiff City v Bournemouth
Sunderland v Stoke City
Derby County v Reading
Liverpool v Middlesbrough
MK Dons v Bradford City
Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday
Burton Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion
Swansea City v Everton
Shrewsbury Town v Norwich City
Fulham v Doncaster Rovers
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
