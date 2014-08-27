Holders City handed home clash with Wednesday

Fresh from beating Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor, Championship side Wednesday travel to the Etihad Stadium hoping to mastermind a huge shock against the Premier League champions.

Arsenal play host to Southampton in one of five all-Premier League encounters, with last season's beaten finalists Sunderland set to entertain Stoke City.

Former Swansea City manager Roberto Martinez will take his Everton side to the Liberty Stadium and Alan Pardew's Newcastle United come up against Crystal Palace, a club he used to play for.

Bolton Wanderers travel to Chelsea and Middlesbrough can look forward to an Anfield showdown with Liverpool.

MK Dons' reward for sensationally dumping Manchester United out of the competition 4-0 on Tuesday is a home tie against Bradford City, who came from behind to defeat local rivals Leeds United 2-1 in round two.

Having run out 1-0 victors at Aston Villa on Wednesday, Leyton Orient face Sheffield United, who won on penalties at West Ham.

Shrewsbury Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, have been pitted against Norwich City.

All ties will take place in the week commencing September 22.

The draw in full:

Chelsea v Bolton Wanderers

Arsenal v Southampton

West Brom v Hull City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Leyton Orient v Sheffield United

Cardiff City v Bournemouth

Sunderland v Stoke City

Derby County v Reading

Liverpool v Middlesbrough

MK Dons v Bradford City

Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday

Burton Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Swansea City v Everton

Shrewsbury Town v Norwich City

Fulham v Doncaster Rovers

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest